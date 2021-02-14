Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was once again in the news for his controversial statements. The 40-year-old took a dig at spin-friending Chennai track following India’s dominating show over England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After posting 329 runs while batting first, the home team bundled the Three Lions out for 134 runs – earning a substantial 223-run lead.  While many fans and experts lauded Team India’s efforts for bouncing back brilliantly after losing the first Test by 227 runs, Pietersen blamed the turning track for England’s dismal batting show in the second Test. He even claimed that India would have lost this game if England had won the toss.  India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Ravi Ashwin Shatters Records as Hosts Tighten Grip Over Chennai Test.

“Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when India are down in the series. If India had lost the toss, they’d have gone down 2-0. Very very brave! Well tossed, @imVkohli,” wrote KP on the micro-blogging website. For the unversed, the first Test also took place in Chennai, but the conditions were entirely different. The track were ideal for batting in the first three days before favouring the spinners in the latter half of the game. As India lost that game by 227 runs, Pietersen reckoned that the home side intentionally prepared such track to level the series. Kevin Pietersen Reminds Team India About His Warning After England Win 1st Test by 227 Runs in Chennai.

Kevin Pietersen's Tweet!!

Unsurprisingly, Pietersen’s statement didn’t go down well with the Indian fans, and the former England captain got mercilessly trolled on Twitter. While some highlighted Rohit Sharma’s 161-run knock in the first innings, many also reminded Pietersen about the green tracks in England where batsmen struggle to find their feet. Have a look! Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket.

Meanwhile, India were 54/1 at stumps on Day 2 – extending their lead to 249 runs. With three days left in the game, the home won’t be in any hurry to declare the innings and would look to set a daunting target for the visitors. On the other hand, England need to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible to get an outside chance of getting back in the contest.

