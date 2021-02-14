Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was once again in the news for his controversial statements. The 40-year-old took a dig at spin-friending Chennai track following India’s dominating show over England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After posting 329 runs while batting first, the home team bundled the Three Lions out for 134 runs – earning a substantial 223-run lead. While many fans and experts lauded Team India’s efforts for bouncing back brilliantly after losing the first Test by 227 runs, Pietersen blamed the turning track for England’s dismal batting show in the second Test. He even claimed that India would have lost this game if England had won the toss. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Ravi Ashwin Shatters Records as Hosts Tighten Grip Over Chennai Test.

“Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when India are down in the series. If India had lost the toss, they’d have gone down 2-0. Very very brave! Well tossed, @imVkohli,” wrote KP on the micro-blogging website. For the unversed, the first Test also took place in Chennai, but the conditions were entirely different. The track were ideal for batting in the first three days before favouring the spinners in the latter half of the game. As India lost that game by 227 runs, Pietersen reckoned that the home side intentionally prepared such track to level the series. Kevin Pietersen Reminds Team India About His Warning After England Win 1st Test by 227 Runs in Chennai.

Kevin Pietersen's Tweet!!

Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when India are down in the series. If India had lost the toss, they’d have gone down 2-0. Very very brave! Well tossed, @imVkohli 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 14, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Pietersen’s statement didn’t go down well with the Indian fans, and the former England captain got mercilessly trolled on Twitter. While some highlighted Rohit Sharma’s 161-run knock in the first innings, many also reminded Pietersen about the green tracks in England where batsmen struggle to find their feet. Have a look! Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket.

Fans Disappointed!!

Highly disappointing coming from you. Ball started turning from day one. It was more of Rohit & Jinx's skill which got us that total. Barring Stokes, rest of the batsman gave away their wickets. Also the 50 odd runs India put up in the second innings came in the same wicket. 🙂 — Tanishq Khandelwal (@tanishq1201) February 14, 2021

Some Stats Here!!

India would have won first test too if anyone from rohit pujara rahane pant would have supported virat from other end. Kohli won just 2 tosses against England in 11 games and managed to win 5 and drew 1 lol — Akshat ॐ (@StanVirat) February 14, 2021

KP Trolled!!

Referring to England's 4-1 Series Win Over India At Home!!

Also Sir If India won tosses in 2018 series they would have won 5-0 in England — Avinash (@_Avinash_937) February 14, 2021

Fans Not Happy!!

Even if India had lost the toss & bowled first they would have bowled England out in around or before 200 runs.Rohit-Rahane had shown the way to Eng to bat on this pitch which they accepted still if they were not able to so it tells abt the quality of bowling that India have too. — Sanskar Gemawat (@gemawat_sanskar) February 14, 2021

Dig At Green Tracks In England!!

At home England prepare green pitches to suite their fast bowling — Nik (@Nik260776) February 14, 2021

Nothing Wrong Here!!

It's a good spin friendly wicket. Just like green seaming wickets, this pitch needs great skills and temperament. Nothing wrong here — Sangharsh Singh (@Sangharsh__) February 14, 2021

Hilarious!!

Well tossed @root66 in match 1!! Tumhara win win, Humara win luck!! #INDvsENG — Manish Anand (@imanish_anand) February 14, 2021

Agree?

This pitch has provided the proper balance in comparison to the first test. The first test pitch was absolute placid on first two days and started behaving erratic from the day 3. Even if India had lost the toss here India wouldn't have let Eng score much than 230. #INDvsENG — Nehra ji (@TheNehraji) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, India were 54/1 at stumps on Day 2 – extending their lead to 249 runs. With three days left in the game, the home won’t be in any hurry to declare the innings and would look to set a daunting target for the visitors. On the other hand, England need to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible to get an outside chance of getting back in the contest.

