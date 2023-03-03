New Delhi, March 3: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is in India for Raisina Dialogue, has shared a picture from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Sharing a photo of his meeting with PM Modi on social media, he said: "An honour to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and a firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir" Pietersen was invited as a guest at the three-day Raisina Dialogue event in India, organised by the Ministry of External affairs. Australia Stun India to Book A Place in WTC 2023 Final With Win in Indore Test, Twitter Reacts.

Kevin Pietersen Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9gEe3e1wwV — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 3, 2023

"So extremely excited to be going to India next week to share the stage at the below geo-political conference. An honour to be invited! Travelling to India is always something that excites me!" he tweeted after getting an invitation to the three-day event. Pietersen had met Home Minister Amit Shah at the home minister's residence in Delhi on Thursday and also shared a picture from his meeting on social media. "Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr @AmitShah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspirational man! Thank you!" he tweeted. India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: How Can Indian Cricket Team Still Qualify for World Test Championship Final 2021-23.

The 42-year-old ex-England batter has often expressed his love for India, posting tweets in Hindi to win the hearts of his fans. Pietersen had an illustrious cricket career in which he played 104 Test matches, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 8181 runs in Tests with 4440 runs and 1176 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. He also played 36 matches in IPL, scoring 1001 runs. Apart from his cricketing heroics, the former English cricketer is a wildlife conservationist and is working on a project in Africa to save the Rhinos.

