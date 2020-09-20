Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will eye to bag their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title which in IPL Season 13 which will begin from September 19, 2020. This time due to the coronavirus outbreak, IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where matches will be played at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. KXIP will play under the captaincy of KL Rahul and will look forward to turning their fortune in IPL 2020. KXIP has not performed up to the mark in the last few seasons of IPL. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Kings XI Punjab HD images and wallpapers for IPL 2020 along with wishes, greetings and SMS to wish good luck to KXIP franchisee. KXIP Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Kings XI Punjab finished at the sixth spot in IPL 2019. KXIP has only managed to make it to the semis in the opening season in 2008 and final in the year 2014. The Punjab side has played 176 matches so far in which they have won 80 games and faced defeat in 94 games. KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2014. Kings XI Punjab Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of KL Rahul’s KXIP.

Kings XI Punjab under the leadership of KL Rahul will play with some brilliant talents like Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Nicholas Pooran, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Maxwell to name a few. Shaun Marsh is the highest run-scorer for KXIP while Piyush Chawla is the leading wicket-taker for the Punjab side. If you are Kings XI Punjab fans then you can do a free download of KXIP HD images, wallpapers, wishes and greetings from below which you can send it out to your friends.

Kings XI Punjab (File Image)

Kings XI Punjab (File Image)

Kings XI Punjab (File Image)

Kings XI Punjab (File Image)

Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals on September 20 which will take place at Dubai International Stadium. KL Rahul side will indeed look forward to kickstarting IPL 13 journey with a big win.

