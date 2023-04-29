Andre Russell has been a dedicated servant for KKR in the IPL for the last nine years. He has been the most valuable player multiple times in the IPL breaking numerous records for the franchise with his tremendous six hitting skills. As he celebrates his 35th birthday with KKR also playing his 100th match in the IPL, he narrates story of his KKR journey. He admitted that he received much more support from KKR than his own country board West Indies. Suyash Sharma, Shubman Gill Introduced As Impact Players in KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Andre Russell Makes Massive Revelation

⚠️Wholesome content ahead!⚠️ 'Nobody, not even my country has done what @KKRiders has done for me'- @Russell12A talking about Kolkata is what we needed.🥹 Tune-in to #KKRvGT at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/tA3ShsdvFv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 29, 2023

