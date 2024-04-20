Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) slipped down to the 10th place after recent results in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17. The side will be facing in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in a three-game road trip. RCB side managed just one win in seven matches and could be in danger of missing out on top-four standings if they lose Sunday mixture against KKR. Virat Kohli Recalls Saying 'Isko Itna Maarunga Na...' After Being Hit on Head By Mitchell Johnson During 2014 Australia Tour, Video Goes Viral.

For RCB, Virat Kohli has been on a great scoring spree – he even scored a century in the IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis played well against Mumbai Indians and SRH in the last matches. Dinesh Karthik is another star performer for RCB, who nearly won his side some games in the tournament, but the side needs to work on their bowling, which has taken a serious hit throughout the tournament.

As for the KKR side, they lost their only match at Eden Gardens recently against table toppers Rajasthan Royals in an entertaining high-scoring game. But the side has most of its star players in great form, and after early struggles, bowlers are also getting into rhythm. KKR won their last match against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, breaking the ‘home team win streaks’ after nine matches in the 2024 IPL.

KKR vs RCB IPL Head-to-Head

Bangalore and Kolkata have faced each other in 33 matches in IPL. Out of these 33 games, Bangalore have won 14 whereas Kolkata have come out victorious on 19 occasions. KKR have won three matches in a row, exerting their dominance over the Bengaluru-based franchise. KKR’s Rinku Singh Enjoys Fanboy Moment With Shah Rukh Khan, Says ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ (View Pic).

KKR vs RCB Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Virat Kohli Philip Salt Faf du Plessis Sunil Narine Wanindu Hasaranga Mitchell Starc

KKR vs RCB Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Sunil Narine scored a century in the IPL for the first time and has been in great form right from the start. Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer are also in good touch and will be looking to put up a massive score against the ‘weak’ RCB bowling lineup. For the RCB, the side is heavily reliant on batting. Faf du Plessis got in the form at the perfect time for RCB. He will support in form Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik – who have been consistent throughout the tournament.

KKR vs RCB Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in a must-win situation at the moment and they will face one of their fierce rivals KKR on April 21. The RCB vs SRH match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium and it starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis Admits Royal Challengers Bengaluru 'Don’t Have As Many Weapons’ in Their Bowling Arsenal.

KKR vs RCB Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. Also, Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can enjoy a live telecast of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Star Sports Channels.

KKR vs RCB Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

