Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 2, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for KKR vs RR IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to make sure to win this match in order to keep their chances of reaching to play-offs breathing. With just three wins out of nine matches in IPL 2022 so far, Shreyas Iyer led side is among the bottom teams on the IPL 2022 points table on number eight. KKR lost their previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets on Thursday. Meanwhile Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be unaffected losing one or two matches from here, given the tournament they had so far with six wins in the nine matches and spotted number two on points table. In their last match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) paid tribute to their former captain and coach late Shane Warne by wearing special jerseys SW23 but unfortunately couldn't call it a day as they lost it by five wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our Wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Nitish Rana (KKR) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Andre Russell (KKR) could be our all-rounders.

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Kuldeep Sen (RR) are our Dream11 Fantasy bowlers.

KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Nitish Rana (KKR), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Andre Russell (KKR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Kuldeep Sen (RR).

Andre Russell (KKR) could be named as the captain of your KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jos Buttler (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2022 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).