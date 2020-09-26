Shubman Gill one again proved his quality on the field as the young batsman scored a brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 21-year-old cricketer showed great patience and maturity as he brought Kolkata Knight Riders close to the first win in Indian Premier League 2020. This was the youngster’s first fifty this season. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Live Score Updates.

After electing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Johnny Bairstow early but David Warner and Manish Pandey got their innings back on track. Pandey scored a brilliant half-century but the SRH batsmen lacked intent in their play. And as a result, the 2016 champions managed just 142 runs in their twenty overs. Kamlesh Nagarkoti Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 20-Year-Old KKR Fast Bowler.

Chasing that target, KKR got off to a poor start, losing Sunil Narine for cheap. However, his partner Shubman Gill showed his class as he along with skipper Dinesh Karthik got Kolkata back in the game, taking them on the verge of a victory. Fans were impressed with the youngster’s display against a tough bowling attack and praised him on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Bright Future

The future is bright!!! Shubman Gill 😍🥳😎 — J.E.R.S.E.Y welcomes Kane to RCB🤙🏻 (@cricket_cinema) September 26, 2020

Rising Star

Proud

Proud of you shubman gill you are already a star❤ #KKRvSRH — Gaurav Ayaan (@ItsGauravAyaan) September 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Right Now

Well Played

Young Talent

As on now, Kolkata Knight Riders are 113/3 in 15 overs into their innings. The two-time champions need 30 runs to win and despite a collapse, they are expected to chase down the total fairly easily. KKR bowlers impressed as well as Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell took the wickets between them without giving many runs.

