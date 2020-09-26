In match number eight of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both Knight Riders and Sunrisers come into the match with a defeat in their last games. And both of them are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. With an eye on the season’s first win, both these teams take field in a crucial encounter. Stay tuned for KKR vs SRH live score updates. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

This will be the 18th encounter between the two sides. Knight Riders have an upper hand over Sunrisers and have defeated the ten times. SRH, on the other hand, have won just seven games against KKR. While KKR lost to Mumbai Indians, SRH were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After the defeat in their first matches, it will be interesting if both teams make some changes. Sunrisers, however, will be forced to make once change as Mitchell Marsh is out of the IPL 2020 due to an injury. His replacement Jason Holder is unlikely to get a game straightaway. So, Sunrisers management could bring in either Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi or Fabien Allen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth.