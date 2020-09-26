OUT! BIG wicket this for Knight Riders! Varun Chakravarthy gets rid of David Warner. The SRH captain was looking dangerous. Warner chips it back to bowler first ball after the strategic time-out. D Warner c and b Chakravarthy 36(30)
David Warner is looking in good touch and he got an able partner in Manish Pandey. Both of them are not just rotating the strike but scoring big hits as well. Knight Riders need another wicket here to put on the brakes.
OUT! Pat Cummins with the first blow! He cleans up Jonny Bairstow. Sunrisers lose early wicket. That one came in a bit and went between Bairstow's bat and pad. J Bairstow b Cummins 5(10)
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are the Sunrisers Hyderabad openers. Sunil Narine was handed the new ball and he gave away six runs in the opening over with both the batsmen looking cautious. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins with the second over and both SRH openers are not willing to take any risk and thus playing with the straight bat.
Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Both the sides have made few changes. Playing XIs coming up shortly....
Hello, and welcome to our coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are looking for their first win of the season after losing their respective opening matches.
In match number eight of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both Knight Riders and Sunrisers come into the match with a defeat in their last games. And both of them are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. With an eye on the season’s first win, both these teams take field in a crucial encounter. Stay tuned for KKR vs SRH live score updates. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
This will be the 18th encounter between the two sides. Knight Riders have an upper hand over Sunrisers and have defeated the ten times. SRH, on the other hand, have won just seven games against KKR. While KKR lost to Mumbai Indians, SRH were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
After the defeat in their first matches, it will be interesting if both teams make some changes. Sunrisers, however, will be forced to make once change as Mitchell Marsh is out of the IPL 2020 due to an injury. His replacement Jason Holder is unlikely to get a game straightaway. So, Sunrisers management could bring in either Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi or Fabien Allen. KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth.