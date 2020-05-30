KL Rahul Hails Relentless Efforts of Frontline Warriors, Donates Shoes

KL Rahul. Photo Credits: Indian Cricket Team/Getty)

Bengaluru, May 30: India batsman K.L. Rahul has applauded the unwavering spirit and dedication of healthcare workers fighting the war against COVID-19.

Frontline warriors have been tirelessly working round the clock by risking their lives and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

Rahul has expressed his gratitude by donating PUMA shoes to doctors and healthcare workers across the state capital and also sent a heartfelt note thanking them for their heroic efforts.

"Thank you for risking it all to take care of our country. this is a small token of my gratitude and respect to let you know you are appreciated. keep fighting the good fight...Thank you," he said in the note.

The Karnataka batsman in the past had donated his cricket bat, his cricket memorabilia and a hoodie from his brand Gully.

Talking about the same he said, "I wanted to do something for those that are putting themselves at risk for all of us in this fight. So I reached out to PUMA to see how we can help out. It's important at this time that everyone tries to do their bit. This fight is a collective one."

"A word of encouragement during struggle is worth more than an hour of praise after success. We will succeed and it will be because of this encouragement that keeps us going. Thank you K.L.Rahul and PUMA for keeping us motivated at this time of crisis!" said COVID warriors Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals, Shivajinagar.

More than 1.7 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in India while close to 5000 people have lost their lives.