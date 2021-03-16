Riding on a sensational half-century from Jos Buttler, England defeated India by eight wickets in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 157 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the visitors lost in-form opener Jason Roy cheaply. However, Buttler took the matter into his own hands and made a mockery of the Indian bowlers. Dawid Malan (18) and Jonny Bairstow (40) also chipped in with significant contributions but it was Buttler’s 52-ball 83 which decided the fate of the encounter. The likes of Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul had an unforgettable outing with the ball as they were brutally trolled on social media. India vs England Highlights 3rd T20I, 2021: ENG Defeat IND By 8 Wickets.

Earlier in the game, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision proved to be spot on as Mark Wood and Jofra Archer breathed fire with the new ball, rattling India’s top order. The Men in Blue were on the back foot and seemed like posting a mediocre total. However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had different ideas as he put up yet another batting exhibition in Ahmedabad. He scored an unbeaten half-century as the hosts posted 156/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Unfortunately, the total didn’t prove to be enough as the Three Lions comfortably crossed the line. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to India’s loss. KL Rahul Equals Unwanted Record with Third Duck in Last Four T20Is.

Fans Disappointed!!

Criticism!!

Shardul Thakur hasn't looked good since the first match. Feel for KL Rahul but then can't keep giving him chanes at least I tha series Chahal doesn't looks like an athlete to begin with. May be a good spinner but nothing more Surya for KL, Axar for Chahal, DK* or even Prithvi — Unattached (@deeptripathi) March 16, 2021

Poor Bowling Performance!!

Why Natrajan is not playing? What experiment management and captain is trying do with shardul thakur. Chalal is not good enough. Leaking so many runs, poor in fielding. Some players are just in squad to enjoy! Captain virat has to answer this question @imVkohli @BCCI — Siddhesh Kanse (@SiddheshKanse2) March 16, 2021

That's Harsh!!

More Bashing For Shardul!!

@imVkohli Hello sir ... Our bowlers doesn't doing well so please change shardul thakur and Yuji chahal ... I think Natrajan is best replacement for shradul thakur Thanks... We want this series won by host ... — DILEEP SHARMA (@DileepSharma42) March 16, 2021

Another One!!

Rahul and Shardul Thakur need to go out — Abhishek Jain (@mr_yzarc) March 16, 2021

Mohammed Siraj To Come In!!

Chahal's bowling is same type of, he is not an intelligent bowler, no variation, boring spinner, he shouldnt b in d team. Siraj should play t20 in place of Shardul Thakur — Believe in GOD (@AmIinnocent1) March 16, 2021

Fans Not Happy With Rahul!!

Kl rahul and ishan kishan out in the early of inning.. Shikhar dhavan pic.twitter.com/aPptkEWRIX — Krunal દવે 🇮🇳 (@KrunalD98161941) March 16, 2021

Memes In Action!!

With this win, England have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and are just one win away from clinching the series. The fourth and the penultimate T20I takes place on Thursday (March 18), with stakes being incredibly high. While Eoin Morgan’s men will fight to seal the deal, India would aim to bounce back and level the rubber 2-2.

