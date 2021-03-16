KL Rahul’s poor run of form continued in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dashing opener didn’t look anyway near his prime and recorded a four-ball duck. An in-swinging delivery from Jofra Archer rattled his stumps as the Men in Blue lost their first wicket in the third over. Notably, this was Rahul’s third duck in his last four T20I games, and with this, the third-ranked T20I batsman has equalled an unwanted record. He became the third Indian batsman to register two ducks in a single series. India vs England Live Cricket Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2021.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra recorded two ducks during the 2009 T20 World Cup before Ambati Rayudu got the unwanted record during the 2015 home series against South Africa. Notably, Rahul emerged as the cornerstone of India’s batting line-up in white-ball cricket last year. However, his recent form is a concern for the Indian team management. As mentioned above, Rahul now has three scores of zero in his last four outings. The remaining match, the first T20I against England, saw the 28-year-old scoring just one run. With the ICC T20I World Cup slated to take place later this year, Rahul indeed needs to buckle up to remain in the Indian team. Twitterati Not Amused as Suryakumar Yadav Dropped After Not Getting Chance to Bat on T20I Debut.

Meanwhile, India got off to a terrible start in the third T20I. After Rahul’s departure, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan also departed without making much impact. There was a partnership between skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant before the latter got run-out thanks to a mix-up. However, skipper Kohli is still at the crease and he has a job in hand to take India to a respectable total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).