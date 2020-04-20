KL Rahul Showcases His Basketball Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

KL Rahul Plays Basketball (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause of sporting activities all around the world and cricket is no different. In the meantime, many prominent athletes have been very active on social media and are constantly updating their fans by sharing their daily-life activities. Recently, India’s swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul, who recently turned 28, shared a video in which he can be seen polishing his basketball skills. Well, everyone is aware of Rahul’s prowess with the bat and wicket-gloves in hand. However, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain also has some other talents in his arsenal and he proved that by perfecting throwing the ball in the basket. KL Rahul Donates 2019 World Cup Bat & Other Memorabilia for Auction to Raise Money for Vulnerable Children.

“Lock the target, take the shot #beenawhile,” wrote Rahul while posting the video on Instagram. With the caption, it seemed like that the Karnataka-born cricketer hasn’t been able to play basketball amid his busy cricketing schedule. However, the lockdown allowed him to polish his skills again and it seems like Rahul also enjoyed his time with basketball. Due to Rahul’s inability to bat at any position along with keeping the wickets and leading the side, many memes of his versatility have been doing rounds of social media and this video can well attract many meme makers.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram lock the target, take the shot ⚡️🏀#beenawhile A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Rahul has been enjoying a sensational run in all forms of cricket and his recent numbers are just sensational. In fact, he has also become India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in limited-overs cricket. Courtesy his stellar run with the Men in Blue, he was also named captain of KXIP for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus threat. Hence, fans are likely to unlikely to witness the action in T20 extravaganza this year as IPL 2020 is on the verge of cancellation.