With the release of the revised schedule of the ICC Cricket World 2023, there have been changes in dates of the India matches. The ICC took to twitter to share the changes in the match dates, including for India games. Here is the new schedule for the India matches.

India's New Schedule

Indian team's new schedule for World Cup 2023: IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi IND vs PAK, Oct 14, Ahmedabad IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow IND vs SL, Nov 2, Mumbai IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata IND… pic.twitter.com/qXcZ0yGpvb — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) August 9, 2023

