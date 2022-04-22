Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 35. Knight Riders after making a good start to the season are now struggling to get going. The Shreyas-Iyer-led side have lost three back to back matches now and are placed seventh on the IPL 2022 points table (at the time of publishing). Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, lead the team standings. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you KKR vs GT head-to-head records and likely playing XI. KKR vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 35.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have shown consistency and thus far have lost just one game out of six. After the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Titans have picked two back to back wins.

KKR vs GT Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between these two sides. So, no KKR vs GT head-to-head record is available. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the first match-up between these two sides. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 35 Key Players

Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine will hold key to success for Knight Riders. Meanwhile, in Titans camp, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who will turn up against his former side for the first time and Rashid Khan.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 35 Mini Battles

Umesh Yadav vs Shubman Gill will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the KKR vs GT game. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer vs Lockie Ferguson can also decide the outcome of the match.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 35 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (KKR vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 23, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 35 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 35 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

GT Predicted Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar/Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).