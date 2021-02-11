Krunal Pandya shared a short video clip of his late father Himanshu giving him cricketing lessons. Krunal Pandya’s father Himanshu passed away on January 16 after suffering a sudden heart attack at his residence. Krunal and Hardik have paid their tributes to their late father on social media. On Thursday, Krunal shared a short video clip in which his father is seen giving Krunal batting tips and asking him to hit from the front foot instead of going on the back-foot. Hardik Pandya Spends Quality Time Wife Natasa Stankovic and Son Agastya in Pool Ahead of India vs England 2nd Test 2021 (View Pics).

Krunal shared the video on social media and wrote “My first coach, my biggest critic, and my best friend. Always will hold your lessons close to my heart Papa.” In the video, Krunal’s father can been seen showing his elder son how to hit on with front foot. Krunal Pandya to Lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Himanshu Pandya first points out that Krunal was bending backways when hitting towards long-on and long-off. He then asks Krunal to take one-two steps forward and smash the ball on the front foot. Take a look at the video.

Krunal Pandya Shares Video of His Late Father Giving Him Batting Tips

The 29-year-old has been named the Baroda captain for the upcoming 2020-21 Vijay Hazare trophy, which is set to begin from February 20. The team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder had also captained Baroda for a short period in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before leaving the team bubble and returning home following the demise of his father.

