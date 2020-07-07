Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis has been granted bail a day after being arrested for causing a fatal road accident. The 25-year-old was taken into police custody on Sunday following an accident which saw his SUV crash into an elderly man who was riding on his bicycle in Panadura, just south of Colombo. The 64-year-old couldn’t survive the injuries and lost his life while being admitted to a nearby hospital. Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka Cricketer, Arrested After Fatal Car Accident.

It is reported that the 25-year-old was returning from a wedding of a Sri Lanka cricket employee when the incident took place. Follow national team colleague Avishka Fernando was also understood to be in the car, with Mendis acting as the group’s designated driver.

According to the CCTV footage, Mendis’ car went off the road and bumped into a garden wall, hitting the local resident in the process. As the lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country, the Sri Laka international was allowed to be on the road during that time. And as per reports by ESPNCricinfo, the 25-year-old has also been cleared of driving under the influence by the police during their preliminary investigation.

Kusal Mendis was detained at the Panadura police station and stood before the Panadura Magistrate's Court, where he was released on two personal bails worth 1 million Sri Lankan rupees each on Monday (July 6, 2020).

Sri Lankan cricketer’s driving license has been temporarily suspended by the court while the next hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2020. Mendis was part of the Sri Lankan squad that earlier underwent a training camp in Pallekele.

