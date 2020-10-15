If there would have been a list of the most unfortunate teams in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab would have topped the charts. Despite several staggering individual performances, the side has won just one of their seven meetings, and their chances of making it to the top four are highly unlikely. When was the last time you saw the top-two leading run-scorers of the season being part of the last-placed side in the team standings? Well, that’s precisely the case with KL Rahul (387) and Mayank Agarwal (337). However, KXIP fans will be delighted to know that their side still has a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Although Punjab are the eighth position in the points tally, three sides – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals – have worse net run rate than them. Hence, KL Rahul and Co don’t have to worry much about winning games with a significant margin. However, they still need to win at least six of their remaining seven games to bring the NRR in play which will indeed be an easy job – considering the current form of the team. Chris Gayle Returns to KXIP Training After ‘Fully Recovering’ From Stomach Infection.

With Chris Gayle likely to play a part in the upcoming games, the KXIP batting line-up will get even more volume. Owing to the Universe Boss’ inclusion, big hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell will come position down the order without having the responsibility of staying in the crease for long. Also, the tired pitches of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will give even more purchase to spin twins Ravi Bishnoi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman which is another plus point for Punjab.

KL Rahul’s men will next meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15 and must leave no stones unturned to register a victory. Notably, KXIP’s only win in this season has come against RCB, and the fact will boost up Punjab’s morale even more.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).