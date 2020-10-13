Chris Gayle is likely to be available for Kings XI Punjab’s next IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after recovering for the stomach bug that had kept him away from the squad for the last couple of matches. The West Indies batsman is yet to feature in IPL 2020 but was unavailable for the last two matches due to a stomach infection. But, having made full recovery from the illness, Gayle now could be seen in action when KXIP play RCB at Sharjah on October 15 (Thursday). KXIP Batsman Chris Gayle Shares A Picture Of Himself 'Chilling' on the Hospital Bed, Says ‘I Will Never Go Down Without A Fight’ (See Pics).

“In an exciting development that is sure to delight Kings XI Punjab fans all over the world, their star opening batsman Chris Gayle is back on the training ground, having recovered from his stomach bug. Chris Gayle was spotted back on the training ground,” Kings XI Punjab posted on its website. Gayle had to be admitted to a hospital due to the stomach infection and had missed the games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL 2020 Mid-Season Transfer Window: From Chris Gayle to Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Big Names Who Could Switch Franchises to Make Mark in the Season.

The Universe Boss was all set to make his maiden appearance in IPL 2020 against SRH but a stomach infection left him on a hospital bed in UAE. Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in the playing eleven,” KXIP head coach Anil Kumble had confirmed during the game.

Chris Gayle in Hospital

Gayle had even posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed and wrote “I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!!” The 41-year-old has, however, recovered and was back in training on Monday. “Chris looks very much ready and is keen to get on to the park, he has been training really well and has looked really good in the nets,” KXIP batting coach VVS Laxman was quoted as saying in the website.

His return will certainly boost the struggling batting order. Kings XI Punjab have lost five games on the trot and are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table with only one win after seven games. They must win all of their remaining seven matches and hope for favourable results from other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

