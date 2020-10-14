In the match number 31 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face-off against each other. While RCB are in good form and will be looking to perform with consistency KXIP will be looking to revive their IPL 2020 campaign. Bangalore have won five matches out of seven while Punjab have won just one game. Meanwhile, check out all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs KXIP Head-to-Head

RCB and KXIP have faced each other in 25 IPL matches. Kings XI lead the head-to-head record with 143 wins while RCB have won 12 matches. So, there is nothing to separate the two.

RCB vs KXIP Key Players

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will once again be the key players from RCB camp. On the other hand, Chris Gayle, if he gets a game, and KL Rahul will be the top players to watch out for. RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 31.

RCB vs KXIP Mini-Battles

Ravi Bishnoi vs Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal vs KL Rahul are among the key battles to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 31 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 match 31 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

RCB vs KXIP Match Timings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match 31 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RCB vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

