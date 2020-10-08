T20 format is quick and entertaining. Wickets and boundaries are part and parcel of the format and it thrives on its unpredictable nature. But for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowlers wickets don’t seem to be coming easy, at least of late. KXIP managed to pick a wicket after 219 balls, that’s 36.3 overs, when spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain. The last time KXIP had picked a wicket was against Mumbai Indians (MI) when Mohammed Shami dismissed Rohit Sharma in 17th over. KXIP bowlers went wicketless against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and faced a ten-wicket defeat. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: SRH Opt to Bat As KXIP Include Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

While chasing 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis shared unbeaten 181-run stand for the opening wicket. Kings XI Punjab bowlers couldn’t separate the CSK opening pair as Watson and Du Plessis scored 83 and 87 respectively. SRH vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab.

A Long Wait!!!

Now against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KXIP took 15.1 overs to pick the first wicket. Bishnoi had Warner caught with SRH’s score reading 160. Interestingly, KXIP didn’t have to wait for second wicket, which came in the same over when Bishnoi trapped Jonny Bairstow, who fell three runs short of his century. Meanwhile, SRH finished with 201 for six on board with Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh sharing five wicket between them.

