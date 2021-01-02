Some of the Indian cricket team members were spotted having a lunch at a restaurant in Melbourne. A fan named Navaldeep Singh then claimed to have paid the lunch bill as he had the interaction with the team members. Singh’s move has hailed by many and hardly the fan then was aware what was next to come. As per reports, Rishabh Pant, who hugged the fan, broke the bio-bubble protocol set by Cricket Australia. There were reports then that Pant along with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini were placed in isolation after having breached the protocol. Indian Team Management Rubbishes Allegations of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant & Others Breaching Bio Bubble in Melbourne: Report.

The fan, who earlier shared the bill details, was trolled by netizens for having put the Indian cricket team members in trouble. Singh is getting constant hate messages on social media. The fan then took to Twitter and wrote “Kya karu main? Mar jau? Meri koi feeling nai h?” This is actress Shahnaz Gill’s famous dialogue from Bigg Boss, which is apparently viral these day.

In a separate tweet, Singh apologised as well and wrote, “Mujhe log galiya de rae h.. dekho gaaliyo ka farak nai padta mujhe hum punjabi h 400-500 gaaliyan dosto ke saath bethe to apas main de dete h.. but i am really sad that i am against my country people at the moment. I am really sorry people and i just hope ke sab thik ho jaaye (People are abusing me, It won’t impact me being a Punjabi. But I am really sad that I am against my country people at the moment. I am really sorry people and i just hope that all goes well [SIC]).”

Navaldeep Singh’s Tweets

India will take on Australia in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting from January 06. Meanwhile, BCCI issued a statement which read, “The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols. In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue. Players will be permitted to train in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads.”

