Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will face each other in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2021 fixtures. LAH vs PES clash in PSL 6 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have some serious pedigree in their ranks and it will be an interesting match. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create LAH vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. PSL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Free Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi won the competition back in 2017 and finished as runner-sup in the next two editions but this time the Wahab Riaz-led side will be hoping to one step further and their hands of the elusive trophy for the second time. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars were beaten in the finals last season and are still in search of their maiden PSL crown. Both sides have high hopes this season and will look to start the competition on a positive note.

LAH vs PES, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Kamran Akmal (PES) and Ben Dunk (LAH) must be your keepers for this clash.

LAH vs PES, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Haider Ali (PES), David Miller (PES), Fakhar Zaman (LAH) and Joe Denly (LAH) must be your batsmen.

LAH vs PES, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravi Bopara (PES) must be the all-rounder in your team.

LAH vs PES, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wahab Riaz (PES), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES), Rashid Khan (LAH) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH) must be your bowlers.

LAH vs PES, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kamran Akmal (PES), Ben Dunk (LAH), Haider Ali (PES), David Miller (PES), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Joe Denly (LAH), Ravi Bopara (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PES), Rashid Khan (LAH) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH).

Rashid Khan (LAH) must be the captain of your fantasy team while Ravi Bopara (PES) can be selected as the vice-captain.

