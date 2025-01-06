A photo has gone viral on social media of the Australia national cricket team star speedster Scott Boland with late legendary spinner Shane Warne. In the viral photo, a young Scott Boland was seen with great leg-spinner Shane Warne. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the veteran pacer unleashed his beast mode and dismantled the India batting attack. Boland's impressive outing with the ball helped Australia to win the five-match Test series 3-1. Boland, who replaced injured Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI, played three Test matches and scalped 21 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 13.19. The right-arm speedster troubled India's star batter Virat Kohli throughout the series. Boland was also named Player of the Match for his 10-wicket haul in the fifth Test in Sydney. Which Team Scott Boland is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Australian Pacer Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Young Scott Boland with Late Shane Warne

Scott Boland's Interview with George Bailey

