The India national cricket team entered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 five-match Test series behind a poor performance against the New Zealand side. Australia on the other hand won multiple series at home and was aiming for a BGT title after 10 years wait. The Indian side had a blend of experienced and young stars while Australia gave preference to the experienced players. The five-match series had a massive impact on the WTC points table with both India and Australia looking to seal a place in the WTC 2023-25 final. Check out the results of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series below. Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Futures in India National Cricket Team After 1-3 Defeat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Says 'They'll Decide What Is Best for Indian Cricket',

IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series Results

Test (Dates) Venue Scores Result 1st Test (Nov 22-25) Optus Stadium, Perth IND 150 and 487/6 D AUS 104 and 238 India Won by 295 runs 2nd Test (Dec 6-8) Adelaide Stadium IND 180 and 175 AUS 375 and 19/0 Australia Won by 10 wickets 3rd Test (Dec 14-18) The Gabba AUS 445 and 89/7 D IND 260 and 8/0 Match Drawn 4th Test (Dec 26-30) Melbourne Cricket Ground AUS 474 and 234 IND 369 and 185 Australia Won by 184 runs 5th Test (Jan 3-5) Sydney Cricket Ground IND 185 and 157 AUS 181 and 162/4 Australia Won by 6 wickets

The series started well for the Indian side with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side. He picked up eight wickets in the match restricting the opposition below 250 runs. A strong batting from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul in the second innings handed the Men in Blue a winning start in the series at Perth. The second Test at Adelaide though was a completely different story. Australian batter Travis Head played aggressive innings and put his side in the commanding position. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins completed a five-wicket haul in the first and second innings respectively with Australia leveling the series.

The third Test was washed out due to rain but Australia was still the dominant side in the match putting Indian batters under check. The fourth Test at Melbourne was important with the title and place in the WTC 2023-25 final on the line. Steve Smith and Nitish Kumar Reddy stole the spotlight with centuries in tough conditions but Pat Cummins’ all-round performance put Australia in the driving seat in the series. Most Runs in BGT 2024-25: Check Highest Run-Scorers for India and Australia in Just Concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy .

The fifth and final Test in Sydney, also known as the Pink Test was a series decider after the third Test’s draw. But the Australian side gave India no chance of a comeback in the series. Returning Scott Bolland took 10 wickets in the match and debutant Beau Webster shined with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah’s injury crippled India’s bowling attack but Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj tried their best to win the match. Experienced Usman Khwaja and Travis Head played a vital role in the run chase. Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Series Award for his 32-wicket performance.

