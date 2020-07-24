Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs WI in India: Cricket fans must brace themselves as England and West Indies are set to lock horns in the third and final encounter of the series. The three-match affair is perfectly at 1-1 and both the teams are expected to leave no stones unturned in the final showdown. Just like the second game, this match will be also played at the Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from Friday (July 24). Joe Root and Co must be high on confidence due to their emphatic win from the last game while the visitors will be aiming to replicate their heroics from the first Test. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 1. England vs West Indies, Manchester Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs WI 3rd Test.

With the trio of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and James Anderson back in the squad, selecting the bowling line-up for the final encounter will not be easy for the England team management. Also, Ben Stokes might play the final encounter as a specialist batsman which certainly leaves a void in the team. For West Indies, John Campbell and Shai Hope haven’t fired so far and one of them could face the axe. Nkrumah Bonner is expected to get a game. Now, let’s concentrate on the live streaming and other details of the game. England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020: Ben Stokes vs Kemar Roach and Other Exciting Mini-Battles.

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The 3rd England vs West Indies Test is set to get underway on Friday (July 24). The third Test match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Day 1 of the game is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and 11:00 am (local time).

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) holds the broadcast rights of England vs West Indies Test series 2020 in India. So, fans can watch the live telecast of ENG vs WI 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of ENG vs WI 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 in India. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

If you are not able to watch ENG vs WI 3rd Test online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs WI 3rd Test live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

Rain is again expected to affect the upcoming encounter as the weather in Manchester will be cloudy for the most part of the game. Hence, fans must keep their fingers crossed in order to witness a full-fledged encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).