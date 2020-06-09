Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC: Get Free Telecast Details of ECC vs GHC With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Greater Helsinki CC will take on the Empire CC in the 7th match of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020. The match will take place on Tuesday (June 9) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Empire made a brilliant start in the tournament as they put up a brilliant bowling performance in their first game and won the match by 10 runs. On the other hand, Helsinki faced KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in their first game and lost the encounter by six wickets. Meanwhile, in order to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of ECC vs GHC match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

A total of eight teams are locking horns across 60 league-stage matches in the on-going T20 tournament. The round-robin stage will be followed by an eliminator, two semifinals and a final. Well, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 is one of those tournaments which is being played after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, many cricket fans will be concentrating on the tournament. Now, let’s focus on the live streaming details of the match.

When to Watch Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 9, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

Empire CC: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar

Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Rizwan Ali, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin