Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 on Hotstar: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of IND vs NZ Match on Star Sports

Mohammed Shami in action. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand are in a good position in the second Test against India at Christchurch. The home team ended day one of the second Test on 63 for none after bundling out India for just 242 runs. Kyle Jamieson was top performer for New Zealand as he scalped a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, for India vs New Zealand second Test day two live streaming online, you can scroll down for all the details including live score updates. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Jamieson’s career is on the upward graph as he scalped his maiden five-wicket haul, playing just his second Test. The tall pacer made things difficult for India with his bounce as he picked five wickets. For India, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara scored half-centuries each.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The second of India vs New Zealand two-Test match series continues on March 01, 2020 (Sunday). The 2nd Test match is being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the day two is scheduled to start at 04:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). In New Zealand Day 2 of the 2nd Test will start at 11:30 am local time. Virat Kohli’s Poor Form With Bat and DRS Continues, Dismissed Cheaply Once Again During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020; Fans React to Indian Captain’s Batting Woes.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can follow India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Spots is the official broadcaster for India’s tour to New Zealand 2019-20. Viewers can live telecast Day 2 of the 2nd Test match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while they can follow Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD to catch the live action with Hindi commentary.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 on JIO TV.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharati Sports

Fortunately, India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available with live audio commentary as Prasar Bharati Sports will be providing the live-action. Meanwhile, for the live ball-by-ball commentary, score updates, live scorecard and latest updates of IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1, fans can follow the LatestLYwebpage.

In response to India’s 242, New Zealand have begun on a positive note and openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell made sure hosts lose no wicket. Latham and Blundell were batting on 27 and 29 respectively when play was called off on day one.