Live Cricket Streaming of Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series KUW vs UAE Match

Kuwait and United Arab Emirates (UAE) meet in the match number seven of ACC Western Region T20 2020. This will be the second match of the tournament for both Kuwait and UAE. And both Kuwait and UAE will be looking to inch a step closer towards semi-finals qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming online, live telecast and other broadcast details of Kuwait vs UAE cricket match can scroll down below for more details. Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates T20 Live Score Updates.

United Arab Emirates faced Iran in their opening match of the tournament. And dished out a superb performance to win the match by ten wickets.Iran wee restricted to just 61 for eight in their 20 overs and UAE then chased it in just 5.3 overs with all ten wickets in hand.

When to Watch Kuwait vs UAE, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Kuwait and UAE will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat in Oman on February 24, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kuwait vs UAE, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of Kuwait vs UAE match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kuwait vs UAE, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming Kuwait vs UAE will not be available online. Fans can follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball updates and commentary of the games in the ACC Western Region tournament.

Kuwait, on the other hand, faced Saudi Arabia in their opening encounter. Kuwait bundled out Saudi Arabia on 113 and then won the match by nine wickets in 10.4 overs. Kuwait’s Ravija Sandaruwan scored unbeaten 89 off just 34 balls to help his side win the match.