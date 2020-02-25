Live Cricket Streaming of Oman vs Maldives, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series OMN vs MLD Match

Oman National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Oman)

Oman will square off against Maldives in ACC Western Region Series T20 match no 9. The game will be held on February 25, 2020, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman. This will be the last group stage match for both teams. ACC Western Region T20 series has started from February 23 and it will end on February 27, 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of OMN vs MLD T20 match along with the live telecast details and match timings. Oman Vs Maldives, Cricket Score 9th T20 Match.

Oman has won one and lost one game in the on-going tournament. They thrashed Bahrain in the opening game by eight wickets by allowing them to post a target of only 84 runs in that game. However, they lost the touch in their previous game as they lost to Qatar by 34 runs, where they were unable to chase down the target of 176 runs.

When to Watch Oman vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Oman and Maldives will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 25, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Oman vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the clash between Oman and Maldives match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Oman vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming Oman vs Maldives will also not be available. However, fans shouldn't get dishearten as OMN vs MLD T20 Match 2020 of ACC Western Region Series can be followed online with the ball by ball commentary on LatestLY by clicking here.

Oman is entering this match after a defeat which will make them determinant to winning the upcoming match. Oman side is led by Zeeshan Maqsood, while Maldives play under the captaincy of Mohamed Azzam. The home team will definitely want to make it to the semis and then reach the final of the on-going tournament to be played on February 27, 2020.