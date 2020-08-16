Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of PAK vs ENG in India: The second Test match between England and Pakistan is towards a draw as the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton has been experiencing heavy rains. Only 86 overs were bowled in the first three days with Pakistan being 223/9 in the first innings. The fourth day of the match doesn’t look cricket-friendly either. Hence, the result of the game looks quite inevitable. Nevertheless, fans must keep their fingers crossed and hope to see some exciting contest in the remaining two days of the game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 4. Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Washed Out Due to Rain and Bad Light.

Speaking of the action in the first three days, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision, however, didn’t prove to be impeccable as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Centurion from the first match, Shan Masood (1) and skipper Azhar Ali (20) also couldn’t contribute much. Nevertheless, Abid Ali (60), Babar Azam (47) and Mohammad Rizwan (60*) rose to the occasion and helped their side cross the 200-run mark. In fact, Rizwan is still on the crease and will like to add as many runs as possible. On the other hand, England bowlers will like to take the last wicket soon. As the fourth day of the game takes a countdown, let’s look at live streaming and other details of the encounter. Azhar Ali Departs After Scoring 20 Runs off 85 During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2020.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 4 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The second Test between England and Pakistan is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. As the match went underway on August 13, 2020 (Thursday), Day 4 will take place on August 16. The day’s play is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PKT.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 4 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 4 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV provide the live streaming of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020 in India. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs PAK on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

As per the expected weather conditions, showers and lightning will continue to play a part in the Day 4. However, both the sides must make maximum utilization of the remaining day’s play in order to get the favourable result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).