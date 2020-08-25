Pakistan vs England 2020 Live Streaming Online and Telecast: Cricket fans must brace themselves as the fifth day of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test is set to witness a great contest between the bat and the ball. The visitors have made a sensational comeback in the match and are aiming for a draw. On the other hand, the Three Lions are aiming to win the game and register another series win. At stumps on Day 4, Pakistan were batting at 100/2 while following on, still trailing by 210 runs. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 5. ENG vs PAK 3rd Test 2020, Day 4 Stat Highlights: James Anderson on the Brink of Reaching 600-Wicket Mark.

The upcoming day of the game could also witness history as James Anderson is just one scalp away from becoming the first pacer to register 600 Test wickets. The 38-year-old should have achieved the landmark much earlier in the game. However, he didn’t get a lot of support from his fielders. On the other hand, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam face an uphill task as the weather is Southampton is expected to be cloudy again. Nevertheless, the skipper scored an unbeaten century in his previous innings while the latter has also been in good form. Without further ado, let’s look at all the necessary details related to the match. Azhar Ali Plays Fighting Knock After String of Low Scores, Twitterati Hail the Pakistan Test Captain.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 5 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The fifth day of Pakistan vs England third Test match will take place on August 25, 2020 (Tuesday). The PAK vs ENG 3rd Test is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. Day 5 will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time Time) and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 5 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs England match on Sony Sports channels. In India, the match will be live on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels. Fans in Pakistan can catch the PAK vs ENG Day 5 live on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 5 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Pakistan and England cricket fans can also follow live action of Day 5 of the third Test on Online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match on its app as well as on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow live action on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. Pakistan fans can catch the live action fo PAK vs ENG third Test match on the mobile application of PTV Sports.

Unlike the previous four days of the game, weather isn’t likely to play a part in the upcoming day. Though it will be cloudy in the first half of the play, the latter half is expected to witness the sun. So, Pakistan will have to put on an extraordinary effort while the home team can’t afford to be complacent.

