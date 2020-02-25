Live Cricket Streaming of Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series SAU vs UAE Match

UAE National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / The National Sport)

Saudi Arabia (SAU) will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in match number 10 of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 series. The Group B encounter, which will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will be final league stage game for both teams in the tournament. UAE currently lead the Group B points table with successive wins in both matches. They are only side, other than Qatar, yet to lose a game in the ACC Western Region T20 series. Saudi Arabia, on the other, bounced from their opening game defeat against Kuwait to beat Iran by nine wickets in their second games. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, live score updates and other details regarding Saudi Arabia vs UAE match, should scroll down for all details. Saudi Arabia Vs United Arab Emirates, Cricket Score 10th T20 Match.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) thrashed Iran by 10 wickets in their opening match and beat Kuwait by 47 runs in their next game to climb on top of Group B with four points from two matches. Saudi Arabia were thrashed by Kuwait by nine wickets in their first match but they bounced back to beat Iran by the same margin in their penultimate group game and will hope to maintain against an in-form UAE side.

When to Watch Saudi Arabia vs UAE, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Saudi Arabia vs the United Arab Emirates match in ACC Western Region T20 series will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match will take place on February 25, 2020 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 11:00 am local time and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Saudi Arabia vs UAE, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Both these teams will be playing their final league game with semi-final spots up for grabs. But unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Saudi Arabia vs UAE match in India as there are no official broadcasters available in India for the ACC Western Region T20 tournament.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Saudi Arabia vs UAE, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India, there will also be no live streaming possible for Saudi Arabia vs UAE match online. Fans can, however, follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates match as well as other matches in the ACC Western Region T20 tournament.

UAE currently top Group B and are assured of a semi-final berth as well as top-place finish in the group unless a shock massive defeat against Saudi Arabia in their final group game. Saudi Arabia, on the other, are tied on points with Oman are ahead on net run-rate. They must beat UAE or hope Kuwait loses to Iran in their final group game.