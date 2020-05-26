Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Get Free Telecast Details of DVE vs SPB With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers will take on each other in match 14 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. DVE vs SPB clash will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 28, 2020 (Tuesday). The cricketing competition is one of very few tournaments that are still going on amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted sporting actions across the globe. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Dark View Explorers got back to winning track in their last game as they defeated Grenadine drivers by six runs, putting an end to two-game losing run and will be eager to build on this in this game as well. On the other hand, Salt Pond Breakers, continued their winning run by recording a victory over Botanic Garden Rangers in their last clash. They have won all their four matches so far in the competition. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers match 14 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The match will take place on May 26 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) or 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

There will be no live telecast for the Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers match as there are no broadcasters available for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India. But fans can still catch the live action of the tournament on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

The Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on FanCode app as well as on the FanCode website. Meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean Island can follow the match live on SportsMax.