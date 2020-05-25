Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of SPB vs BGR With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Salt Pond Breakers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers in match 10 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. SPB vs BGR match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 25, 2020 (Monday). With sports all around the world halted for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, VPL 2020 is one of the tournaments giving fans a taste of their favourite game. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, can scroll down below. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Salt Pond Breakers have been the team of the tournament so far as they won all the three games and will be looking to continue their winning run in this game as well. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, after a loss in their opening game have gathered some momentum, recording victories in their last two games. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Salt Pond Breakers and Botanic Garden Rangers will face each other in match 10 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 25, 2020 (Monday). The clash is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to live telecast the Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.

Squads:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.