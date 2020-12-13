The first semi-final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will see Colombo Kings locking horns with Galle Gladiators. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Sunday (December 13). Both teams had different campaigns this season so far which makes Angelo Mathews’ Kings favourites to win the encounter. They won six of their eight games and finished the group stage at the top position. On the other hand, Bhanuka Rajapaksa-led Gladiators could only manage two wins from eight games, but that was enough for them to make a find a place in the knock outs. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of CK vs GG match. Colombo Kings Head Coach Herschelle Gibbs Resigns From LPL 2020.

Fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting contest as both sides are studded with T20 stars. Kings have the services of Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Andre Russell in the batting department while Isuru Udana and Qais Ahmed will have to deliver with the ball. On the other hand, Gladiators will rely on Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai and skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa to put runs on board. At the same time, Mohammad Amir and Akila Dananjaya have done well with the ball. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 semi-final match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators semi-final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs GG LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Galle Gladiators Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(c), Azam Khan(w), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahan Arachchige, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Tharindu Kaushal, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).