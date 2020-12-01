Jaffna Stallions are going head to head with Kandy Tuskers in the Match 8 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 1 (Tuesday). Thisara Perera’s Stallions have been brilliant so far as they bagged victories in the first two outings. They also are at the top of the team standings and will be determined to extend their dominance. On the other hand, Kandy Tuskers have won just one of their three matches and would not mind adding two more points to their tally. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of JS vs KT clash. LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking.

Batting has been Jaffna’s strength in the first two games. Avishka Fernando has performed well in the top order while the likes of Thisara Perera and Shoaib Malik have also been in spectacular form. Mantle in the bowling department has been handled well by Usman Shinwari and Duanne Olivier. Coming to Tuskers, they made a brilliant comeback against Galle Gladiators recently after losing their first two matches. Brendan Taylor and Kusal Mendis shone with the bat while Nuwan Pradeep and Dilruwan Perera were the standout bowlers. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming details. Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir Get into War of Words With Young Afghanistan Player Naveen-ul-Haq.

Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs KT LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that, JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Jaffna Stallions: Thisara Perera (c), Minod Bhanuka (wk), Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Suranga Lakmal, Kyle Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Charith Asalanka, Usman Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Chaturanga de Silva

Kandy Tuskers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(c), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor(w), Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Ishan Jayaratne , Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Pathan, Dale Steyn, Priyamal Perera, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Kaveeshka Anjula, Chamikara Edirisinghe

