Kandy Tuskers are up against Colombo Kings in the Match 13 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 5 (Saturday). Both teams had contrasting journey this season which makes Colombo Kings firm favourites to win the encounter. With three victories from four games, they are placed second in the team standings. On the other hand, Kandy Tuskers are reeling at the penultimate position with just one victory from five outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of KT vs CK clash. LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India.

Angelo Mathews’ Kings have performed as a unit so far and will like to extend their winning run. On the other hand, Tuskers were let down by their bowling attack despite having a power-packed batting line-up. The reverse fixture between the two teams saw a Super Over in which Andre Russell and Isuru Udana led the Kings to a close win. With momentum on their side, Kings are the favourites against a Tuskers who are desperate to get a win under their belt. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the KT vs CK LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Colombo Kings: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews(c), Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Tharindu Kaushal, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

Kandy Tuskers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kaveeshka Anjula, Brendan Taylor, Dale Steyn, Munaf Patel, Ishan Jayaratne , Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Nishan Madushka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

