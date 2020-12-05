Dambulla Viiking are up against Galle Gladiators in the match 12 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 5 (Saturday). Both sides have made contrasting starts to their campaign, which makes Viiking favourites to win the game. They are placed at the third spot with three wins from four games. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators have faced defeats in all the four games they have played and will be desperate to open their account. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of DV vs GG game. LPL 2020: Twitterati React to Ifran Pathan’s Return to Cricket.

Dasun Shanaka-led Viiking have been one of the strongest squads in the tournament so far. The likes of Niroshan Dickwella, Samit Patel and Anwar Ali have done well in the batting department while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara have been the standout performers with the ball. On the other hand, potent names like Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shehan Jayasuriya need to put runs on the board while Waqas Maqsood and Lakshan Sandakan have to come good with the ball. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the DV vs GG LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Dambulla Viiking Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sachindu Colombage, Kasun Rajitha, Sudeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Lahiru Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Galle Gladiators Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa(c), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Waqas Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahan Arachchige, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

