Mohammed Siraj has been a livewire on the field during the PBKS vs RCB clash at Mohali. He wreaked havoc on the PBKS batters picking two crucial wickets and now he adds further by running out Harpreet Bhatia with a direct hit from mid-off. Prabhsimran Singh lobbed the ball towards Siraj and took off for a run, with Harpreet responding. Siraj reacted quickly, picking up the ball in one clean action and then hitting the bulls eye.

Mohammed Siraj Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu Celebration

