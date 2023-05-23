With all the league stage games done and dusted, now it is time for the mega showdowns as Lucknow Giants gear up once again to face five times IPL winners Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on May 24, 2023, Wednesday, at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. After defeating Mumbai in a nail-biter, Lucknow will square off once again versus Mumbai, this time however in a knockout round. Lucknow, who recently defeated Mumbai, did well to reach the playoff stages of the IPL. The Krunal Pandya-led side became the third team to qualify for the IPL playoffs when they edged Kolkata Knight Riders in a closely fought contest to win their eighth win of the season and secure a place in the playoffs. 'See You in 2024 Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartwarming Message As RR’s IPL 2023 Season Comes to an End (See Post).

A fighting knock of 58 from Nicholas Pooran saw Lucknow posting a healthy total of 176 despite some good bowling efforts from Kolkata bowlers. With 177 runs to defend, Kolkata almost chased down the target on account of valiant knocks from batter Rinku Singh (67) and Jason Roy (45). Sharing two wickets between each other, Lucknow’s spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur ripped through Kolkata’s batting line-up to leave them out for 175.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, surprisingly managed to turn their season around and be where they are right now. After suffering frequent losses, the Rohit Sharma-led unit shrugged off their previous losses and qualified for the playoffs of the IPL. The five times IPL winners recently beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to register their eighth win of the season and qualified for the Playoffs after Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last group league match defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to help MI qualify for the playoffs.

Bowling first, uncapped bowler Akash Madhwal turned out to be their pick of the bowlers as he claimed a four-wicket haul that stalled Hyderabad’s run-scoring despite some aggressive cameos from batters Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma. Chasing 201, all-rounder Cameron Green showed his sublime form as his knock of 100* helped Mumbai reach home safely. Mumbai in their next game will be seeking revenge against Lucknow and especially after having lost to them thrice. Considering the depth of both the sides, this game should go down to the wire.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow have faced Mumbai three times with Lucknow winning on all three occasions. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Gifts Kolkata Knight Riders Jersey to Gautam Gambhir After KKR vs LSG Match (See Pic).

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator Match Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Jason Behrendorff (MI)

Quinton de Kock (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Prerak Mankad (LSG)

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator Match Mini Battles

Quinton de Kock vs Piyush Chawla and Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi are two key mini battles to watch out for.

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on May 24, 2023, Wednesday. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Virat Kohli Crosses 600-run Mark in a Single IPL Season for Third Time, Sets Record During RCB vs GT 2023 Match.

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs MI Eliminator Match on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the LSG vs MI Eliminator Match in India.

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad

