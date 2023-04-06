Lucknow Super Giants face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7, 2023, in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Coming to the match preview for the game between LSG and SRH, for Lucknow, everything is all set in place after having won one and lost one out of the two games played. Currently, the team sits at the fifth place. Their first game went well as they won it by 50 runs after restricting Delhi Capitals to 143, with their star pacer, Mark Wood claiming his first-ever fifer in IPL. Earlier, they posted 193 with opener Kyler Mayers top scoring (73). Jos Buttler Doubtful For Rajasthan Royals' Next Game After Injuring Left Hand While Taking A Catch During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Their second game did not go according to plans as they lost the game by 12 runs. The match saw them deciding to bowl first with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posting 217 with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway’s (47) quickfire cameos. Although LSG’s bowlers, Mark Wood (3-fer) and Ravi Bishnoi (3-fer) did well to restrict CSK to a modest total but due to lack of quality bowling efforts from others, they could not stop CSK from reaching such a mammoth total. Coming in to chase 218, only their star batter, Kyle Mayers top scored (53). Due to lack of contribution from other batters, LSG could not chase down the target. Although, other batters did get off to a start but they could not convert it into a big score.

For Sunrisers Hyderbad, their first game turned to be a lost cause as they lost their IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs. In the first game, the team was being led by stand-in captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in place of Aiden Markram, who had to attend national duties, i.e. play for his country South Africa in an ODI series against the Netherlands. Coming to the match analysis for SRH in their first game, Rajasthan Royals’ batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (54), Sanju Samson (55), and, Jos Buttler’s (54) quickfire knocks helped the side to reach a colossal total of 203. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s prime bowlers, Umran Malik (1 wicket), T Natarajan (2 wickets), and, Fazalhaq Farooqi (2 wickets), did bag wickets but due to lack of quality bowlers as well as the depth of quality bowling efforts allowed Rajasthan to reach such a huge total. Dhruv Jurel Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 22-Year-Old RR Wicketkeeper-Batsman.

Chasing 204, Sunrisers batters crumbled under pressure, losing two wickets during the first over itself. Half of SRH’s top order batsmen were back in the pavilion even before the 10th overs were bowled. Coming to the aid of his team, Abdul Samad’s sensible and mature knock of 32 helped Sunrisers reach 131 which in the end was not enough to win them the match.

Come the match against Lucknow, a resurgent-SRH side will be looking to bounce back and register their first win of their IPL 2023 campaign, while on the other hand, a redemption-seeking Lucknow unit aim to secure their second of the tournament after having lost their second game. For SRH, their batting department will get bolstered with the entry of Aiden Markram into the squad.

LSG vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow have played against Hyderabad one time and also emerging winner during the same time.

LSG vs SRH Match Number 10 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Mark Wood (LSG)

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

KL Rahul (LSG)

Aiden Markram (SRH)

Mayank Agarwal (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

LSG vs SRH Match Number 10 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Number 10 will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 07 (Friday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. ‘Jos Buttler Was Getting Stitches’, Sanju Samson Reveals Reason Behind Ravichandran Ashwin Opening Batting in RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

LSG vs SRH Match Number 10 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs SRH Match Number 10 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the LSG vs SRH Match Number 10 in India.

LSG vs SRH Match Number 10 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow: KL Rahul(C), YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Q de Kock, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik

