Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma recently featured in a Dream11 advertisement where he announced that the winner of a weekly contest during the Indian Premier League 2025 on the fantasy sports app would win his car. Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini car winner on April 7 was a person named Yuvraj Wagh. The handover took place during a promotional event, where Sharma presented the keys to Wagh. In a light-hearted moment during the event on Monday, Rohit asked Wagh, 'Pahilyach Match La' (was it your first match?) and Konala Captain Kela Hota (who was your captain?). The light-hearted conversation with Rohit and Yuvraj has now gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Hands Over His Lamborghini Urus With Special ‘0264’ Number Plate to Dream11 Contest Winner Yuvraj Wagh, Video Goes Viral.

Light-Hearted Conversation with Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Wagh

View this post on Instagram

