Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah made sure Mumbai Indians (MI) were off to a superb start while defending mammoth 200 in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Qualifier 1. The pace duo reduced Delhi Capitals (DC) to 0/3 inside first two overs. While Boult removed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the opening over, Bumrah cleaned up in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan with a Yorker in the second over. Bumrah then further dented DC by removing Shreyas Iyer in the four over to leave them tottering at 20/4. However, Twitterati believed Mumbai Indians’ ‘lady luck’ their team owner Nita Ambani was in he house! And that’s why Mumbai bowlers started on such positive note. Fake News of Mukesh Ambani Suffering From Pancreatic Cancer And Undergoing Liver Transplant Goes Viral on Social Media, Here is a Fact Check.

Nita Ambani along with her son Akash Ambani were spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians in the stadium. Apparently, this was for the first time the Ambani family members were spotted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the IPL 2020.

Lady Luck is in the House!

Nita Ambani in the house 😍 Now i confirmed that Mumbai will win this year #IPL2020 🙊😂#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/fzBoGyu3zg — Ahmed Bollywood 🇦🇷 (@Ahmedzadjali10_) November 5, 2020

Grand Entry

With her Son

Appears So!

nita ambani dubai pahunch gayi? MI is going to the final ya'll — mancitaa (@MansiiC) November 5, 2020

Nita Ambani is often seen supporting her team and in crunch situations she always prays for the side, something that has been viral before as well. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batting first posted 200 for five after Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten stand of 60 off 23 balls. The winner of this contest will book a direct place in the IPL 2020 finals. For the uninitiated, Mumbai Indians are the defending champions.

