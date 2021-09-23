Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders aim to take a step closer to playoff qualification as the two teams face off against each other in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. MI vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Mumbai Indians had an underwhelming start to the second phase of IPL 2021 as they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings after being in a favourable position in the game at a moment. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders were sensational in their return back to action as they got the better Royal Challengers Bangalore in a dominant nine-wicket win. MI vs KKR, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

