MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence after defending 152 runs against a power-packed Kolkata knight Riders en route to their first win of IPL 2021. The defending champions started their season with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), making it nine consecutive seasons they have lost their opening match of an IPL season. But Rohit Sharma's side bounced back in terrific fashion against KKR despite another poor batting display by the side. Sunrisers Hyderabad are still searching for their maiden win this season after losing both of their matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the first match against KKR by 10 runs chasing 189 while they fell short by 6 runs against RCB while chasing 150. David Warner's side faced defeats in both games despite dominating the game for major periods. The struggle of Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the batting order and the middle order's woes could force the SRH management into making changes as they aim to avert to a third straight defeat at the start of IPL 2021.

MI vs SRH Live Score

Mumbai’s batting have also struggled in both the matches. In both instances, Suryakumar Yadav’s knocks and the bowlers have bailed them out. Mumbai will look to captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to give the side good starts before the power hitters do their thing. The champions are likely to go with the same playing XI that beat KKR in their last match.

Mumbai Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg