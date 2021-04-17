17 Apr, 19:47 (IST)

Rohit Sharma smashes Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 13 runs in his first over to give Mumbai Indians a good start against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit first hit a four through the mid-wicket region and then clobbered Mujeeb for a six through the same region.

17 Apr, 19:14 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

17 Apr, 19:06 (IST)

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

17 Apr, 19:01 (IST)

The news from the middle is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first. Adam Milne is set to make his debut for Mumbai Indians while Sunrisers Hyderabad have made four changes to their playing XI.

17 Apr, 18:55 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match. Mumbai Indians are eyeing a second straight win while Sunrisers Hyderabad are still searching for their maiden win in IPL 2021 season. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates with toss report coming soon.

MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence after defending 152 runs against a power-packed Kolkata knight Riders en route to their first win of IPL 2021. The defending champions started their season with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), making it nine consecutive seasons they have lost their opening match of an IPL season. But Rohit Sharma’s side bounced back in terrific fashion against KKR despite another poor batting display by the side. Sunrisers Hyderabad are still searching for their maiden win this season after losing both of their matches. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live score updates and commentary for the MI vs SRH match. MI vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 9.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the first match against KKR by 10 runs chasing 189 while they fell short by 6 runs against RCB while chasing 150. David Warner’s side faced defeats in both games despite dominating the game for major periods. The struggle of Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the batting order and the middle order’s woes could force the SRH management into making changes as they aim to avert to a third straight defeat at the start of IPL 2021. MI vs SRH, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Clash at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Mumbai’s batting have also struggled in both the matches. In both instances, Suryakumar Yadav’s knocks and the bowlers have bailed them out. Mumbai will look to captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to give the side good starts before the power hitters do their thing. The champions are likely to go with the same playing XI that beat KKR in their last match.

Mumbai Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg