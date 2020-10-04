Riding on an all-round performance, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs to go at the pinnacle of the team standings. Chasing a mountain of 209 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH put up a great fight, but their effort didn’t prove to enough. Several batsmen like Jonny Bairstow (34) and Manish Pandey (30) got starts, but none of them were able to play an impactful knock. Skipper David Warner anchored the innings with a 60-run knock, but he also perished while trying to up the ante. As a result, SRH could only post 174/7 and fell well short of the required total. For MI, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson took two wickets apiece as guided their team over the line. MI vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the day, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The decision proved to be spot on as fours and sixes were smashed all over the park. After losing Rohit Sharma in the first over, Quinton de Kock (67) handled the mantle of run-scoring and registered his first fifty of the season. Apart from the opener, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya played quickfire cameos as the four-time champions piled up a mammoth score of 208/5 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Netizens Hail Mumbai Indians For Team Effort After Rohit Sharma & Men Register a 34-Run Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

# Mumbai Indians posted their highest total in IPL 2020 so far i.e. 208/5.

# Mumbai Indians go to be top of the points table with six points.

# Quinton de Kock registered his 11th IPL fifty and first of this season.

# David Warner brought up his 45th half-century in Indian Premier League.

With this triumph, Rohit Sharma and Co advance to the pinnacle of the team standings and are on the right path to lift their fifth title. They will next meet Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 3. On the other hand, SRH remained at the fourth position of the points table. Their next assignment will be against Kings XI Punjab on October 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).