The Dream11 IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad turned out to be quite an interesting one. Held at the Sharjah Cricket Association in Sharjah, first, it was the Mumbai Indians who put up a total of 208 runs for the loss of five wickets and then it Rohit Sharma’s bowlers who came to rescue the team at the right junctures and helped the team win the game by 34 runs. Needless to say that the netizens went berserk hailing the team effort on social media. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson scalped a couple of wickets each, whereas Krunal Pandya walked away with one wicket in his kitty. MI vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020.

Before checking out the tweets, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. So Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. First, it was Quinton de Kock who impressed the netizens with the knock of 67 runs. Cameos from Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard, Hardik and Krunal Pandya helped the team reach a total of 208 runs. In response to this, David Warner was the only man who scored a half-century during the game. The second highest score was by Manish Pandey who scored 30 runs. Priyam Garg made way to the pavilion on the score of 8 runs. In the end, it was MI who walked away with a 34 runs win. Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

With this Mumbai Indians is back at the top of the IPL 2020 points table with six points in their kitty. Sunrisers Hyderabad would be surely looking to sort out their middle-order woes for the upcoming games.

