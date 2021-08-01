In a move to provide boost to cricket related activities in the United States of America (USA), the country’s cricket association has come up with the 27-team Minor League Cricket (MiLC) tournament. The T20 tourney is being held in association with American Cricket Enterprise (ACE). The MiLC will serve as a feeder for teams to pick players for Major League Cricket (MLC) which starts in 2023. The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Knight Riders group has bought a stake in MLC T20 tournament as well. How to Watch Minor League Cricket USA 2021 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Get MiLC T20 Cricket Tournament Live Telecast Details.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on MiLC T20 tournament. The matches will be played across seven different venues and will be played only at the weekends. The tournament features 218 T20 matches and is termed as America’s first-ever nationwide T20 Championship. Smit Patel, Former India U-19 Star Slams an Unbeaten Knock of 99 Runs on Captaincy Debut During Manhattan Yorkers vs Orlando Galaxy, Minor League Cricket USA 2021.

Minor League Cricket USA 2021 Schedule

The MiLC T20 tournament will take place from July 31, 2021 and will end with the finals being held on October 03. The league stage of the T20 tournament will end on September 19. The quarterfinal of the T20 league will be held on September 25 and 26. The semi-finals will be held on October 02 and tournament final on October 03. For detailed schedule of Minor League Cricket USA 2021 click here.

Minor League Cricket USA 2021 Teams

Division: Pacific Conference

Central Division Western Division Austin Athletics East Bay Blazers Chicago Blasters Golden State Grizzlies Chicago Catchers Hollywood Master Blasters Houston Hurricane San Diego Surf Riders Irving Mustangs Seattle Thunderbolts Michigan Cricket Stars Silicon Valley Strikers St. Louis Americans Socal Lashings

Division: Atlantic Conference

Southern Division Eastern Division Atlanta Fire DC Hawks Atlanta Param Veers Empire State Titans Florida Beamers Manhattan Yorkers Ft. Lauderdale Lions New England Eagles Morrisville Cardinals New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers Orlando Galaxy New Jersey Stallions The Philadelphians

Top Players at Minor League Cricket USA 2021

As per a media release, 15 players who have represented their countries in full member international cricket will take part in the MiLC T20 tournament. The top names includes the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall (West Indies), Amila Aponso (Sri Lanka), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Narsingh Deonarine (West Indies), Sami Aslam (Pakistan), Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) and Dane Piedt (South Africa). Former India U-19 cricketer Smit Patel will also be in action.

