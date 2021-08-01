The 27-team Minor League Cricket (MiLC) is underway in the United States of America (USA). The MiLC 2021 will be played across seven different venues. The tournament will run from July 31 and the final will be held on October 03. The main purpose of MiLC is to provide breeding ground for teams for the Major League Cricket which starts in 2022 or 2023. American Cricket Enterprise (ACE) is managing the tournament for USA Cricket and is its commercial partner. Meanwhile, for live streaming and live TV telecast details of USA’s Minor League Cricket you can scroll below. Smit Patel, Former India U-19 Star Slams an Unbeaten Knock of 99 Runs on Captaincy Debut During Manhattan Yorkers vs Orlando Galaxy, Minor League Cricket USA 2021.

ACE has already managed to get on board some of the international cricketers like Corey Anderson (ex New Zealand), Sami Aslam (ex Pakistan), Rahkeem Cornwall (West Indies), Dane Piedt (ex-South Africa) and Shehan Jayasuriya (ex Sri Lanka). Former India U-19 cricketer Smit Patel will also be in action.

Minor League Cricket USA 2021 Live Telecast in India

Sadly, no TV channel will provide live telecast of Minor League Cricket USA 2021 in India. However, fans can still catch the action live. You can check live streaming details below.

Minor League Cricket USA 2021 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Well fans can catch the live streaming online of Minor League Cricket USA 2021 in India and that too for free. Willow TV (America's first cricket channel) will provide the free live streaming of the T20 tournament on its YouTube channel.

The 27 teams have been divided into two conferences Atlantic and Pacific and each conference features two divisions (Eastern and Southern; Central and Western). After the league phase, eight teams will play the playoffs.

