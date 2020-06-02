Mohammed Shami Helps Migrant Workers by Distributing Food Packets and Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video)

Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has come forward to help the migrant workers who are travelling to their homes amid the pandemic. The fast bowler has set up food distribution camps in Uttar Pradesh to do his bit in helping the daily wage workers during these tough times. Ever since the lockdown started, migrants are the ones who have suffered the most as they are trying to reach hometowns by walking hundreds of miles. Mohammed Shami and Brothers Workout Amid Lockdown, Indian Pacer Shares Video on Twitter.

In order to help them, Mohammed Shami has set up stalls for distributing masks and food packets along the National Highway 24 in Uttar Pradesh. The pacer has also set up centres to distribute foot outside his residence in Sahaspur. Virender Sehwag Extends Helping Hand to Migrant Workers, Prepares Meals Alongside Family (See Pics).

‘As #IndiaFightsCorona, Mohammed Shami comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together.’ BCCI captioned their tweet.

Watch Video

As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur. We are in this together🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gpti1pqtHH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2020

Not only Mohammed Shami, but other members of the Indian cricket fraternity have come forward due ring these tough times. Earlier, Virender Sehwag and his foundation joined hands with Uday Foundation and served homemade food to the labourers amid the lockdown.